Technology Presentations, Tips ‘n Tricks, Networking, Lunch & Prizes!

Every year Nautel hosts a pre-NAB Radio Technology Forum for over 300 broadcasters. Listen to notable industry speakers and Nautel personnel as they discuss broadcast transmission best practices, challenges and technology trends. Then network with your peers over lunch. Attendance qualifies for ½ credit towards SBE recertification.

This must-attend industry event is free and open to anyone passionate about radio transmission.

Sunday April 19

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Flamingo Las Vegas

Session highlights include:

– Paul McLane’s ‘What I’m Watching for at NAB’ and Radio World Excellence in Engineering Award presentation.

– Engineering Tips ‘n Tricks by Jeff Welton

– New HTML5 AUI

– All-Digital Radio

Register now https://www.nautel.com/nab/nug-registration/