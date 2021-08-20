Hall of Fame luncheon postponed

New date for induction will be chosen in the near future

With rising COVID numbers across the country, many companies are delaying bringing workers back into offices or allowing them to attend outside events. While vaccination numbers in Massachusetts are very good, we feel that an increasing number of attendees will not be comfortable in attending our induction luncheon on September 30. Therefore the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association has elected to postpone the event to a date in 2022 to be determined.

It is unfair to our next group of inductees to have the celebration of their careers muted by masks, general uneasiness in a large ballroom, or in a virtual setting.

We will be refunding all tickets purchased.

When we made the decision to cancel our 2020 induction, we had no idea we would still be dealing with such a serious COVID situation 18-months later. I hope you’ll agree that, although regrettable, this is the proper course of action. We will induct this group of nine broadcasters into the Hall of Fame.