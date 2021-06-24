New EAS Handbook and National EAS Test deadlines

A new version of the EAS Handbook for 2021 has been released by the FCC. This new version must be posted in place of the prior version. The handbook “summarizes the actions to be taken by personnel at EAS Participant facilities upon receipt of an EAN, tests, or State and Local Area alerts.”

Additionally, the next national EAS test has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 at 2:20pm. Stationsa re required to file three separate reports with the FCC ETRS web site.

Notice of the National Test and reporting requirements DA-21-680A1.pdf (fcc.gov)

The Test

The primary test date is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. EDT. If conditions on the day of the test require the rescheduling of the test, a secondary test date is scheduled for the same time on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The test message will clearly state that the alert is only a test.

Filing Requirements

The ETRS is available to accept filings in connection with the 2021 nationwide test. Pursuant to Section 11.61 of the Commission’s rules, EAS Participants must renew their identifying information required by ETRS Form One on a yearly basis.

Accordingly, all EAS Participants must complete the 2021 ETRS Form One on or before July 6, 2021.

On or before August 12, 2021, EAS Participants must file “day of test” information sought by ETRS Form Two.

On or before September 27, 2021, EAS Participants must file the detailed post-test data sought by ETRS Form Three.

ETRS Forms Two and Three will become available in the ETRS at the time of initiation of the 2021 nationwide test

EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)