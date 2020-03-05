GMR interim license to be extended to March 2021

From Bill Velez of the Radio Music Licensing Committee:

As you should be aware, RMLC’s antitrust litigation against GMR remains ongoing. As a result, GMR recently agreed to offer extensions of its interim licenses that are set to expire on March 31, 2020.

This will serve as notice that GMR has agreed to offer all U.S. commercial radio stations the opportunity to extend their existing interim licenses for 12-months until March 31, 2021. GMR will offer these interim license extensions on the same terms (including price) as each station’s existing interim license, except for the new end date.

GMR has advised RMLC that it intends to contact individual stations to offer this interim license extension. If you wish to accept this interim license extension offer but have not heard from GMR by March 15, 2020, please contact GMR directly before your current license expires on March 31, 2020. [Please do not contact the RMLC to request a GMR license extension.]

In the meantime, the RMLC will continue to pursue its litigation against GMR.

