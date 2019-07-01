Entry window for Sound Bites 2019 is open

Each fall the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association recognizes examples of the best over-the-air television and radio in the state with its annual Sound Bites Awards.

The window for entry is now open through Thursday August 22nd. It’s time to gather your best work that aired from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 and upload it using the MBA’s awards website RockOurAwards.com.

View the entire Call for Entries with further instructions and all available categories here by clicking the button below and enter today!