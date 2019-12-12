2020 Beasley Radio Talent Institute application window is open

Please see information and application information below regarding the 2020 Beasley Radio Talent Institute to be held at WERS in Boston this summer. The MBA is proud to be a sponsor of this unique opportunity to invest in radio’s future workforce!

Massachusetts Radio Interns/Part-Timers:

Apply today to take part in the 10-day Beasley Radio Talent Institute, produced by the National Radio Talent System.

This is how to get your career started. You learn from the best in the business. In just ten days you meet and learn from approximately 40 broadcast pros who become your professional network.

Dates:June 8 – June 17, 2020 APPLY NOW

Rolling acceptance, and a maximum of only 25 students accepted, the earlier your application the better.

Welcome to the exciting world of radio broadcasting! By taking the initiative to be an intern or entry level employee at a radio station, you are demonstrating that you are most likely an excellent candidate to attend the Beasley Radio Talent Institute, and the kind of person the broadcast industry will want to hire.

The Beasley Media Group and National Radio Talent System wants to help you fulfill your desire to have a successful career in broadcasting through the Beasley Radio Talent Institute. The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is the connection you need to get into broadcasting.

What is the Beasley Radio Talent Institute?

• The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is an intense 10-day program held on the campus of Emerson College in Boston, MA in partnership with National Radio Talent System.

• National Radio Talent System is the only program of its kind in the world. It’s a system of Radio Talent Institutes on college campuses across America. Its mission is to discover, coach and nurture entry-level talent for the industry.

• National Radio Talent System brings approximately 40 broadcast professionals to the Beasley Radio Talent Institute to teach interactive sessions. Over the ten days you will personally learn from them, meet, mingle, and network with them. It could take years to meet and build relationships with these many broadcasters otherwise.

• Broadcast professionals from almost every aspect of the radio industry lead sessions; on-air, sales, digital, sports, podcasting, news, production, management, marketing, videography, programming, social media, engineering, etc. There is no other way to meet this many broadcast decision makers and influencers in just ten days.

• After completion of the Beasley Radio Talent Institute, you are highlighted on the National Radio Talent System website to broadcasters regionally and nationally.

• Approximately 70% of students who attend the Beasley Radio Talent Institute get their first job in broadcasting or related field after graduation.

• We often get the question, “Can I do an internship and the Beasley Radio Talent Institute over the same summer?” The answer is yes. You don’t have to choose one or the other. To date, every radio station has allowed their interns to break away from the internship for ten days to participate in Radio Talent Institutes.

• All college students, graduate students, and recent graduates from all universities, and part timers at radio stations are welcomed and accepted. A total of 25 students are accepted on a rolling acceptance, so the earlier you apply, the better your chances.

• The Beasley Radio Talent Institute builds on the education you are already receiving by bridging the campus-to-career gap that exists for most college students.

• The National Radio Talent System provides a “Certificate of Completion” from the Beasley Radio Talent Institute and a “Radio Marketing Professional” certification from the Radio Advertising Bureau.

• There is no cost to apply. The cost to register depends on when you apply and are accepted. Registration fees are not paid until after you are notified of acceptance, and that cost includes a meal card for lunch to use during the 10 days and the RAB – Radio Marketing Professional

Course & Certification. Housing, if needed, is available near campus at an additional cost. Apply early for adjusted rates!

Deadlines:

o General Applicants – January 31, 2020 – $385 Registration

o Final Applicants – March 6, 2020 – $395 Registration

To apply, go to http://bit.ly/BeasleyInstitute . There you can also find all the details you need, including the dates of the Institute, application deadlines, qualifications, curriculum, and more.

Here is a direct link to the application page: http://bit.ly/ApplyBeasley2020 . We hope to see your application soon, and we look forward to seeing you this summer at the Beasley Radio Talent Institute.