The second episode of NASBA’s (National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations) podcast “Broadcast Advocate” debuted April 30 and features Allison Mazzei (KS Assoc. of Broadcasters) and Jordan Walton (MA Broadcasters Assoc.) hosting with National Association of Farm Broadcasting President Jeff Nalley and National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters President Jim Winston as guests. Jeff and Jim discuss the importance of the AM band and broadcasters’ efforts to preserve it in the name of safety and the unique audiences AM reaches every day.

Watch the episode on YouTube below or subscribe to Broadcast Advocate wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.