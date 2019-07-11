U. of South Carolina offer Media Law School fellowships

Working journalists are invited to apply for fellowships to attend Media Law School 2019, to be held Sept. 18-21 in Columbia, SC at the University of South Carolina.

The Media Law School is an intensive seminar that teaches journalists about criminal and civil law and procedure with a focus on how to more effectively cover trials and the judicial process. Sessions are led by University of South Carolina law and journalism faculty and practicing attorneys and judges.

Fellowships in the amount of $400 each are available to cover travel costs to and from Columbia. In addition, lodging and most meals are provided. There is no fee to attend. Fellowship applications are due August 15. For more information and to apply, visit law.sc.edu/medialawschool.

In its fourth year at the University of South Carolina, Media Law School has hosted journalists from a variety of news organizations across the United States. It is presented by the university’s School of Law and College of Information and Communications and sponsored by the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Contact Carmen Maye with questions at [email protected].