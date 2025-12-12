RMLC Undergoes Major Changes

Nashville, TN, December 12, 2025. After conclusion of its annual meeting today, the Radio Music License Committee (RMLC) announced important organizational changes. At the meeting, its Chairman of eight years, Ed Atsinger (currently with Salem Media Group), passed the RMLC Chairman baton to Mike Dowdle (Senior Consultant for Bonneville International Corp.).

Also, the RMLC’s current Executive Director, Bill Velez, who has served seventeen years, will be retiring effective January 1, 2026. Velez welcomed his replacement at the same meeting. After conducting a search campaign for a Velez successor, the RMLC Board gave the nod to Andrew Sutor, former General Counsel at Audacy, Inc. Sutor will commence his Executive Director tenure on January 1, 2026.

Ed Atsinger commented: “I was recruited for the Chairman position by the former RMLC Chair, the late Ed Christian of Saga Communications, because of my years spent advancing the radio industry’s interests on Capitol Hill. The RMLC plays a vital role for the radio industry, and I’ve been happy to help steer the ship these past eight years. With a bunch of license deals now completed, it seemed like the right time to allow someone else the opportunity to captain the ship, and I believe that Mike Dowdle is well positioned to lead the RMLC going forward.”

Mike Dowdle commented: “I am fortunate to be inheriting the Chairman position at the RMLC after the stellar job done by Ed Atsinger. The industry is indebted to Ed for the yeoman’s work that he has done as Chairman to maintain the RMLC as a vital industry organization.”

Bill Velez commented: “I had postponed my retirement decision until the latest round of licensing deals were completed. With those behind us now, I know that this is the right time to move on. Knowing that I will be succeeded by a very experienced radio industry executive, Andrew Sutor, made my decision that much easier.”

Andrew Sutor: “Given my former capacity as General Counsel of Audacy, Inc., I am quite familiar with the RMLC’s operation – its notable successes over the years as well as ongoing challenges. I look forward to managing the organization and working with the new Chairman, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and my RMLC staff colleague, Rebekah Freundt.”

Capping the RMLC’s reorganization was the promotion of its longstanding staffer, Rebekah Freundt, to the post of Director of Finance and Data Management, reporting to Andrew Sutor.

The RMLC is a non-profit organization that serves the commercial radio industry relative to music licensing matters. For additional information, visit http://www.radiomlc.org.

