National Guard unveils new NCSA/PEP creative

Early this week the advertising agencies LMD and LMO unveiled new creative for the 2018-19 Massachusetts Army National Guard NCSA/PEP campaign run by radio and television members of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association.

The “Live Here – Serve Here” campaign will run through October on all MBA member stations participating in PEP campaigns.

In a letter to broadcast partners Colonel Robert Kuster, Chief of the Army National Guard’s Strength Maintenance Division wrote that each spot “demonstrates our commitment to community and country, as well as the many opportunities the Guard offers to lead, learn, and gain in-demand job skills—all while serving part-time, close to home.”

Stations can find the new insertion orders as well as the radio creative on our NCSA/PEP Download page. Television creative can be downloaded from Dropbox.

Thank you in advance for generously airing these spots.