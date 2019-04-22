Home » News/Events » Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame “Celebrity Auction” underway

Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame “Celebrity Auction” underway

The annual Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame “Celebrity Auction” has begun!  Help spread the word to your listeners or viewers about this fundraising effort that allows the Hall of Fame to continue it’s mission to honor the Massachusetts broadcasting industry’s most noteworthy members, commemorate their singular achievements and meritorious contributions to the broadcasting profession, and to preserve their work for future generations.

The auction will be live through May 5, 2019 and features dozens of unique items that range from a ride on the Goodyear Blimp, to seats at Fenway Park’s fabled Green Monster, to VIP visits on the sets of network television programs, and much more.

Please consider sharing the auction or bidding on these fabulous items yourself!  Many items are listed below and bidding can be done on the BiddingForGood site.

Highlighted items include:

Plus much, much more!

View all the auction items

