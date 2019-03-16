MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame needs your nominations

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame (www.massbroadcastersHOF.org) is encouraging broadcasters and members of the general public to suggest individuals during March to be considered for Hall of Fame induction in 2019. The organization formally inducts candidates into the Hall of Fame at an annual Induction and Awards Luncheon held each autumn.

While recommendations for induction into the Hall of Fame may be made at any time during the year by anyone, recommendations are particularly encouraged from March 1 to March 31, as in April, the Hall of Fame’s Induction Committee meets, reviews, and then votes on all recommendations for “Hall of Fame worthiness.” At the following meeting of the full Hall of Fame Board of Directors, a slate of candidates is presented for approval and voted upon. All suggestions submitted by March 31 will be considered for 2019 induction into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame website has an easy-to-use form at http://www.massbroadcastershof.org/recommend-an-inductee/ that may be used to suggest an individual to be considered for induction.

The Hall of Fame’s mission is to “honor the Massachusetts broadcasting industry’s most noteworthy members, commemorate their singular achievements and meritorious contributions to the broadcasting profession, and to preserve their work for future generations.”