My name is Joe Knapp. You may know me as the founder of MusicMaster. Since I created the very first version of the software over 40 years ago, I’ve been hyper-focused on the art and science of music scheduling for a very long time. In fact, before I wrote the software, I worked in radio as a programmer, an engineer, and air talent, along with just about every other job in a radio station, including clearing snow from the walk and cleaning the bathrooms. To say that things have changed a lot over the years is an understatement. MusicMaster is now embracing AI and other advancements to keep our product current and, in many cases, ahead of the curve.

I’d like to share some thoughts with you about ChatGPT and how you might use it to help you get things done more efficiently. If, after reading this, you have other ideas or suggestions about how we should focus our attention as we move into the future, please let me know. You can email me at joe@musicmaster.com and I promise to personally read everything you say.

Shall we have a chat with ChatGPT? What should we ask?

Why not ask for help with attribute coding?

You

Give me some musical attributes for Imagine by John Lennon? For example, things like tempo, intensity, mood, key, instrumentation, etc.?

ChatGPT

Certainly! “Imagine” by John Lennon is a well-known and iconic song with distinctive musical attributes. Here are some key elements:

Tempo: The song has a moderate tempo, creating a calm and reflective feel. Intensity/Dynamics: The dynamics of the song are generally gentle and consistent, contributing to its peaceful and contemplative mood. There are subtle variations in intensity, especially during the instrumental sections. Mood/Emotion: The mood of “Imagine” is contemplative, hopeful, and idealistic. The lyrics promote a vision of a world without divisions and conflict. Key: The song is in the key of C major, which contributes to its bright and uplifting quality. Instrumentation: The instrumentation is relatively simple, featuring a piano as the primary instrument. There is also a distinctive use of a white-noise-like sound during the instrumental breaks, which adds a dreamy and ethereal quality. Structure: The song follows a standard pop structure with verses, choruses, and a bridge. The repetition of the famous “Imagine” refrain is a key feature of the song. Rhythm: The rhythm is straightforward, and the song is in a 4/4 time signature. The steady rhythm helps maintain the contemplative atmosphere. Melody: The melody is simple yet powerful, and it contributes to the sing-along quality of the song. The repetitive nature of the melody helps make it memorable. Harmony: The harmony is relatively straightforward and follows the chord progression of the key. The simplicity of the harmony adds to the accessibility of the song. Arrangement/Production: The production is clean and focused on delivering the message of the lyrics. The arrangement emphasizes Lennon’s vocals and the piano, creating a sparse yet impactful sound.

Overall, “Imagine” is characterized by its simplicity, both musically and lyrically, and its ability to convey a profound message of peace and unity.

Getting more specific, let’s ask ChatGPT to code an oldies “power” category for tempo, so you can apply rules to it using music scheduling software like MusicMaster

You

Consider the tempo of the following songs. Using S for Slow, M for Medium, and F for fast, give each song three of these codes. The first should represent the opening tempo of the song. The second should be the overall tempo, or the tempo in the middle of the song. The third code should be the tempo at the very end of the song. For example, a song that starts out slow, builds to a medium tempo overall, and ends with a medium tempo would be coded SMM. Here are the songs:

Shelley Fabares – Johnny Angel

Herman’s Hermits – There’s A Kind Of Hush

Jay And The Americans – This Magic Moment

Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind

Mindbenders – A Groovy Kind Of Love

ChatGPT

Assigning tempo codes using S for Slow, M for Medium, and F for Fast:

Shelley Fabares – Johnny Angel: MMS The song starts at a moderate tempo, maintains a moderate tempo overall, and slows down towards the end. Herman’s Hermits – There’s A Kind Of Hush: MMM The tempo is moderate throughout the song from the opening to the end. Jay And The Americans – This Magic Moment: SMS The song starts at a slow tempo, maintains a moderate tempo overall, and slows down at the very end. Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind: SMS It begins at a slow tempo, maintains a moderate tempo overall, and slows down towards the end. Mindbenders – A Groovy Kind Of Love: MMS The song starts at a moderate tempo, maintains a moderate tempo overall, and slows down at the very end.

How about asking for general scheduling advice. For example, how can I edit my logs for more variety?

ChatGPT:

Certainly! If you’re looking to rearrange the elements to create a better variety, you might consider the following order:

Tempo/Dynamics: Open with a mention of the song’s moderate tempo and gentle dynamics to set the stage. Mood/Emotion: Follow up with a discussion of the contemplative, hopeful, and idealistic mood that characterizes the song. Key/Chord Progression: Move on to the key of C major and discuss how it contributes to the bright and uplifting quality, along with a mention of the chord progression. Instrumentation/Arrangement: Discuss the simple instrumentation, focusing on the piano as the primary instrument, and the clean production that emphasizes vocals and piano. Structure/Rhythm/Melody: Describe the standard pop structure, the 4/4 time signature, and the simple yet powerful melody that adds to the sing-along quality. Harmony: Discuss the straightforward harmony that follows the chord progression of the key, emphasizing its simplicity. Unique Elements (White Noise): Mention unique elements like the use of white-noise-like sound during instrumental breaks, adding a dreamy and ethereal quality. Lyrics/Message: Conclude with a mention of the song’s lyrics and the profound message of peace and unity that it conveys.

By rearranging these elements, you can create a flow that takes the reader through different aspects of the song, providing a more varied and engaging reading experience.

Now, let’s roll up our sleeves and dig into the heart of the matter. I copied this list of songs from the schedule editor for a sample hour:

You

Please rearrange these songs for better variety:

Pretty Ballerina / Left Banke

Have I The Right / Honeycombs

She’s A Lady / Tom Jones

Searching For My Love / Bobby Moore And The Rhythm Aces

I Go To Pieces / Peter And Gordon

Lovely Rita / Beatles

Oh Pretty Woman / Roy Orbison And The Candy Men

Slippin’ Into Darkness / War

Travelin’ Man / Ricky Nelson

Kentucky Woman / Neil Diamond

If You Could Read My Mind / Gordon Lightfoot

Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini / Brian Hyland

California Dreamin’ / Mamas And The Papas

One Last Kiss / Bobby Rydell

Hooked On A Feeling / B J Thomas

Polk Salad Annie / Tony Joe White

Do You Believe In Magic / Lovin’ Spoonful

One Night / Elvis Presley

Your Precious Love / Marvin Gaye And Tammi Terrell

I’m Free / Who

Maggie May / Rod Stewart Both Sides Now / Judy Collins

ChatGPT

Certainly! Here’s a rearranged list for better variety:

Oh Pretty Woman / Roy Orbison And The Candy Men

Start with a classic and well-known song known for its catchy melody and iconic riff.

California Dreamin’ / Mamas And The Papas

Transition to a different era with the dreamy and nostalgic vibes of this folk-rock classic.

Slippin’ Into Darkness / War

Shift to a funkier and soulful track with this War hit.

Have I The Right / Honeycombs

Bring in a bit of ’60s British pop with this energetic song by the Honeycombs.

Your Precious Love / Marvin Gaye And Tammi Terrell

Slow things down with this classic soul duet known for its emotional depth.

I Go To Pieces / Peter And Gordon

Introduce a touch of folk-rock nostalgia with this Peter and Gordon song.

Both Sides Now / Judy Collins

Change the mood with the poetic and reflective tones of Judy Collins.

She’s A Lady / Tom Jones

Bring in some dramatic flair and powerful vocals with Tom Jones.

If You Could Read My Mind / Gordon Lightfoot

Explore the introspective and melodic side of folk with Gordon Lightfoot.

Kentucky Woman / Neil Diamond

Switch to a Neil Diamond classic for a touch of Americana and rock.

Pretty Ballerina / Left Banke

Return to the ’60s with this charming and baroque pop song.

One Night / Elvis Presley

Inject some rock and roll energy with this Elvis Presley hit.

Maggie May / Rod Stewart

Bring in the raspy vocals and storytelling of Rod Stewart.

Do You Believe In Magic / Lovin’ Spoonful

Lighten the mood with the upbeat and whimsical sounds of the Lovin’ Spoonful.

Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini / Brian Hyland

Add a touch of novelty and fun with this playful classic.

One Last Kiss / Bobby Rydell

Transition to the energy of early rock and pop with Bobby Rydell.

Searching For My Love / Bobby Moore And The Rhythm Aces

Return to soulful sounds with this Bobby Moore and The Rhythm Aces track.

Hooked On A Feeling / B J Thomas

Bring in a bit of late ’60s pop and soul with this B J Thomas hit.

I’m Free / Who

Conclude with a classic rock anthem from The Who, providing a dynamic and energetic finish.

Using ChatGPT as your assistant doesn’t take the creative process away from you or make your job obsolete. It’s all about making life easier for you, making your station sound better, and giving you more time to focus on them many other responsibilities you have today.