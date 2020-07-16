MBA joins letter to Congress supporting COVID relief for broadcasters

State broadcasters associations representing all fifty states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico signed a letter to House and Senate leadership this week urging the legislative bodies to pass legislation to provide relief to local media in any upcoming coronavirus aid packages.

The letter called for expanded use of the Paycheck Protection Program for broadcasters, particularly local clusters that are part of larger media groups. The letter cited broadcasters having to maintain operations during the pandemic to provide critical information to their communities.

Secondly, the letter called for more direct Federal spending with local radio, television, and print media as well as a request to incentivize local small businesses to spend a portion of relief funds on marketing and advertising in local media.

50-State COVID Relief Letter