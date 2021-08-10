SBAs pen letter supporting local journalism

HomeLegislative NewsSBAs pen letter supporting local journalism

State broadcasters associations representing all fifty states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urging the passing of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA).

The LJSA would provide local newsrooms a lifeline by creating a tax credit to allow stations to retain or hire journalists.  Additionally, the legislation would provide small businesses with a tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year for advertising with local media outlets.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is one of six co-sponsors of the legislation.  The MBA and its members thank the Senator for his unwavering support of local media throughout his tenure in Congress.

Read the full letter.

