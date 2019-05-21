FCC holding annual DIRS excercise 5/29 – 5/30

From the National Association of Broadcasters:

On May 29-30, 2019, the FCC will hold an annual exercise of the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS). DIRS is a voluntary and convenient way to inform the FCC, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other government agencies about your operational status during a disaster. If you are enrolled in DIRS, you may have already received a notice from the FCC about this exercise. Please watch for a DIRS exercise activation letter on May 29. When DIRS is activated, the information that the FCC requests from broadcasters includes whether stations are transmitting, the power status and locations of transmitters, whether they are able to transmit from alternate locations, and whether the stations have functioning generators. Stations will be asked to provide this information on May 29 and May 30.

If you already have an account in DIRS, please log into DIRS and make sure your contact information is up to date. If you do not have an account in DIRS, please consider signing up for an account here. If you have any questions, please contact the FCC’s John Healy at (215) 847-8094 or Julia Tu at (202) 418-0731. For more information about the benefits of DIRS and the process of signing up, please see this video featuring FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.