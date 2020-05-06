NAB Show Express FREE to all on May 13-14

NAB Show’s new digital experience, NAB Show Express, will take place May 13 – 14, 2020. The dynamic platform is free and designed to engage the NAB Show community by offering 24-hour access to premium content curated and customizable for the global media and entertainment community. NAB Show Express offers three unique educational channels, on-demand content and an exclusive Solutions Marketplace featuring exhibitor product information, announcements and demos.

Registration for the event will open on April 20 at NABShowExpress.com.

Powered by Brightcove Inc. and Frequency, NAB Show Express will comprise three education channels that mirror traditional NAB Show experiences. These include:

BEIT Express, a channel focused on broadcast engineering and information technology;

NAB Show Experience, offering a variety of educational sessions, product innovation showcases, and interviews with industry trailblazers;

And Tech Talks, an NAB Show Live Special Edition, produced by Broadcast Beat and showcasing relevant conversations with NAB Show community influencers.

Each channel will feature eight hours of content streamed daily and available on-demand to accommodate the global NAB Show audience. NAB Show Express will also offer NAB Show’s signature podcast, exploring relevant themes and featuring prominent speakers.

The innovative digital platform will feature more than 100 educational sessions, including interactive panels and select sessions originally slated for NAB Show in Las Vegas, such as NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s State of the Industry address. Education partners include the Advanced Imaging Society, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), Broadcast Education Association (BEA), Future Media Conferences (FMC), #GALSNGEAR, Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers (IABM), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) and Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), among others.

The free NAB Show Express Solutions Marketplace will offer exhibitor profiles, company-hosted events, press conferences and special offers for those interested in exploring new products and exhibitor news. Resources, such as industry-related white papers, articles, webinars, guides and research reports, will also be available for those who register.

Additionally, NAB Show Express will feature three standalone training and executive leadership events for which separate registrations will be available soon. These include:

Executive Leadership Summit (May 11), produced in partnership with Variety;

Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit (May 12), produced in partnership with Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) and Media & Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA) – registration fees apply;

And Post | Production World Online (May 17 – 19), produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences (FMC) – registration fees apply.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, to be held April 10-14, 2021, in Las Vegas is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.