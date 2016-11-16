WCVB-TV’s Bill Fine named 2016 Broadcaster of the Year

Medford, MA (November, 17 2016) – Bill Fine, President and General Manager of Hearst Television’s WCVB-TV was named 2016 Broadcaster of the Year by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA). The award, the Association’s highest honor, was presented at Sound Bites, the Association’s awards night on Wednesday, November 16 at Sheraton Framingham Hotel and Conference Center.

Fine graduated summa cum laude from Boston University with a degree in broadcasting and film from the university’s School of Communication. His first job in television was as Sports Director for WPTZ-TV in Burlington, VT. After a two-year stint at TeleRep, Fine joined WCVB-TV as a sales account executive, rising through the ranks and becoming Vice President and General Sales Manager in 1996.

In 1998, he joined Hearst’s WBAL-TV in Baltimore as its General Manager. During his tenure, he was named “Best CEO” by Baltimore Magazine. He returned to Boston’s WCVB-TV, this time as President and General Manager in 2005.

True to WCVB’s commitment to being Boston’s community leader, Fine is an active public servant, serving on several boards, including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. He is also past Chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association.

Under his leadership, WCVB has consistently remained Boston’s news leader and is regularly honored with local, regional, and national awards. WCVB twice won the Edward R. Murrow Award for “Overall Excellence,” first in 2012 and again in 2014.

In 2013, Fine was awarded “General Manager of the Year” by Broadcasting and Cable Magazine and was named to the inaugural “Power 50” list of the most influential Bostonians by Boston Business Journal. Fine has been married to his wife Gail for thirty years and the couple have three children: Ben, Ali, and Jeff.

He is the fifth broadcaster to be presented with the Broadcaster of the Year award.