Scholarship for prospective broadcast engineers available

Posted on August 28, 2017

The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers awards cash scholarships each Spring and Fall to junior, senior and graduate engineering students who have an intention to pursue a career in telecommunications engineering.

Through its Scholarship Committee, AFCCE also administers the joint IEEE Broadcast Technology Society/AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship as well as the E. Noel Luddy Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Dielectric, Inc.

Applications are normally accepted until October 31 for the Spring semester.  Applications received after the cut-off dates may be held for consideration for the next semester.

Please read the Scholarship Information and if you believe you are qualified, we cordially invite you to apply for an AFCCE scholarship using the application below.

AFCCE Scholarship Application Information

AFCCE Scholarship Application

 

