PIRATE Act introduced in House

On May 8, Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) introduced the PIRATE Act in the House of Representatives. While the legislation differs from the original draft legislation, it marks and important step in fighting pirate operators.
The bill would:
- Increase maximum fine for pirate operators to $2,000,000
- Increase daily fine to up to $100,000/day
- Fine anyone knowingly facilitating pirate operators up to $2,000,000
- Call for biannual sweeps of the top five radio markets facing pirate issues (New York, Miami, Boston?).
- Allow state governments to pass pirate legislation as long as the determination of a pirate is made by the FCC
Rep. Seth Moulton is an original co-sponsor of this bill. The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association thanks Congressman Moulton for his support.
