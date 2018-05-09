Home » Legislative News » PIRATE Act introduced in House

PIRATE Act introduced in House

Posted on May 9, 2018 by Jordan No Comments ↓

On May 8,  Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) introduced the PIRATE Act in the House of Representatives.  While the legislation differs from the original draft legislation, it marks and important step in fighting pirate operators.

The bill would:

  • Increase maximum fine for pirate operators to $2,000,000
  • Increase daily fine to up to $100,000/day
  • Fine anyone knowingly facilitating pirate operators up to $2,000,000
  • Call for biannual sweeps of the top five radio markets facing pirate issues (New York, Miami, Boston?).
  • Allow state governments to pass pirate legislation as long as the determination of a pirate is made by the FCC

Rep. Seth Moulton is an original co-sponsor of this bill.  The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association thanks Congressman Moulton for his support.

