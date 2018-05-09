PIRATE Act introduced in House

On May 8, Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) introduced the PIRATE Act in the House of Representatives. While the legislation differs from the original draft legislation, it marks and important step in fighting pirate operators.

The bill would:

Increase maximum fine for pirate operators to $2,000,000

Increase daily fine to up to $100,000/day

Fine anyone knowingly facilitating pirate operators up to $2,000,000

Call for biannual sweeps of the top five radio markets facing pirate issues (New York, Miami, Boston?).

Allow state governments to pass pirate legislation as long as the determination of a pirate is made by the FCC

Rep. Seth Moulton is an original co-sponsor of this bill. The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association thanks Congressman Moulton for his support.