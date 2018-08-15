Home » News/Events » Paul Parent, host of The Paul Parent Garden Club has passed away

Paul Parent, host of The Paul Parent Garden Club has passed away

Posted on August 15, 2018 by Jordan 2 Comments ↓

Paul Parent, who has hosted The Paul Parent Garden Club on radio station across the country for more than 30 years has passed away at 69.  Paul’s show airs in over a dozen stations in Massachusetts.

Paul Parent 1949-2018

Visiting hours are Thursday, August 16 in Kennebunk, Maine. Read the full obituary here. 

Our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends.

2 comments on “Paul Parent, host of The Paul Parent Garden Club has passed away
  1. Maureen says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    OH NO SO SO SORRY I LOVED LISTENING TO HIM AND ALL HIS GARDENING TIPS RIP PAUL

    Reply
  2. Jo-Ann LaPalme says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Please listen to Paul’s show on Sunday, the 19th. All three of his sons will be broadcasting live then.

    Reply

