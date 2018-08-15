Paul Parent, host of The Paul Parent Garden Club has passed away

Paul Parent, who has hosted The Paul Parent Garden Club on radio station across the country for more than 30 years has passed away at 69. Paul’s show airs in over a dozen stations in Massachusetts.
Visiting hours are Thursday, August 16 in Kennebunk, Maine. Read the full obituary here.
Our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends.
OH NO SO SO SORRY I LOVED LISTENING TO HIM AND ALL HIS GARDENING TIPS RIP PAUL
Please listen to Paul’s show on Sunday, the 19th. All three of his sons will be broadcasting live then.