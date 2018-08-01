MBA signs onto letter advocating for Music Modernization Act

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association joined the other 49 state broadcasters association in a letter asking the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act (MMA).

The bill would include language from the Senate Commerce Committee formalizing Congressional oversight over Department of Justice’s review of the antitrust consent decrees governing BMI and ASCAP. The bill also leaves out any language regarding a new performance royalty for AM/FM radio.

Read the full letter: Music Modernization Act letter