MBA members take home 29 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Radio and television members of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association took home 29 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards as determined by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). According to the RTDNA, award winners “demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.”
National winners of the 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards will be announced in June. MBA members won regional awards in the following categories in Region 10, covering Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine:
Small Market Radio
WATD – Breaking News; Excellence in Sound; Newscast
Small Market TV
WWLP – News Series; Website
Large Market Radio
WBUR – Overall Excellence; Continuing Coverage; Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Social Media; Excellence in Sound; Excellence in Writing; Feature Reporting; Hard News; News Documentary; News Series; Sports Reporting; Website
WBZ-AM – Breaking News; Newscast
WGBH-FM – Excellence in Video; Investigative Reporting
Large Market TV
WBZ-TV – Overall Excellence; Investigative Reporting
WCVB-TV – Breaking News; News Series; Newscast
WFXT- TV – Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Video
WBTS-TV – Excellence in Writing
View the entire list of regional winners here on the RTDNA website.
