MBA members take home 29 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Radio and television members of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association took home 29 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards as determined by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). According to the RTDNA, award winners “demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.”

National winners of the 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards will be announced in June. MBA members won regional awards in the following categories in Region 10, covering Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine:

Small Market Radio

WATD – Breaking News; Excellence in Sound; Newscast

Small Market TV

WWLP – News Series; Website

Large Market Radio

WBUR – Overall Excellence; Continuing Coverage; Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Social Media; Excellence in Sound; Excellence in Writing; Feature Reporting; Hard News; News Documentary; News Series; Sports Reporting; Website

WBZ-AM – Breaking News; Newscast

WGBH-FM – Excellence in Video; Investigative Reporting

Large Market TV

WBZ-TV – Overall Excellence; Investigative Reporting

WCVB-TV – Breaking News; News Series; Newscast

WFXT- TV – Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Video

WBTS-TV – Excellence in Writing

View the entire list of regional winners here on the RTDNA website.