MBA to create pirate radio database for MA

The MBA is committed to the identification and elimination of illegal pirate radio stations throughout Massachusetts. In order to fully understand the scope of the problem and to aid the Federal Communications Commission in tracking down and silencing pirate operators, we ask our membership to fill out a short questionairre with information about pirate operations in your coverage area.

Stations are encouraged to report pirate activity to the FCC through the Unlicensed Broadcast Station “Pirate” Reporting Form as well as the Consumer Complaint Center. The Pirate Reporting Form should be the priority.

View the survey and reporting forms.