MBA awards $33k in scholarships

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) has awarded 21 scholarships to Massachusetts students totaling $33,000 between its Student Broadcaster Scholarship, Families in Broadcasting Scholarship and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

Student Broadcaster Scholarships are given to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting and enrolled in a broadcast program at a two or four-year accredited school. This year, ten Bay State residents were selected from nearly 100 applicants for a $2,000 scholarship. Winners were chosen based on financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement, and an essay about their interest in broadcasting by representatives from participating radio and television stations.

MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton and WCVB-TV President and General Manager Bill Fine presented scholarships to the following students at WCVB-TV on July 17:

Anthony Mazzini, Milford, Broadcast and Digital Journalism major, Syracuse University.

Ashley Blanco, Peabody, Business of Creative Enterprises major, Emerson College.

Meghan Parsons, Billerica, Broadcast Journalism major, UMass Amherst.

MJ Baird, Pembroke, Journalism major, Quinnipiac University.

Julia Donovan, Broadcast Journalism major, Suffolk University.

Sara Tesh, Lynn, Film (Visual Media Arts) major, Emerson College.

Jordan Walton and WWLP-TV Vice President and General Manager Bill Pepin presented scholarships to the following students at WWLP-TV on July 18:

Elena Frogameni, Florence, Journalism major, Mount Holyoke College.

Jordan Baldwin, Chicopee, Journalism Major, Springfield Technical CC.

Rory Tettemer, Westfield, Sports Communication and Broadcast Journalism Major, Emerson College.

Unable to attend the ceremony was Lauren Cornell, Pittsfield, Atmospheric Science and Atmospheric Science Electronic Journalism Arts major, Northern Vermont University.

For the tenth straight year, an additional scholarship was given in memory of the late Al Sprague, former president of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. Awarded in the amount of $3,000, this scholarship was presented to Katie Curran, Pocasset, Journalism, Film and Media Studies and American Studies major at Columbia University.

Also awarded at stations throughout Massachusetts on July 17 and 18 were ten Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, given to deserving students of MBA member station employees. Scholarships were evaluated by state broadcasters association executives from several states.

Amanda and Brian Crowley, children of Robert Crowley, WCVB-TV.

Cameron Taylor, son of Patricia Taylor, Country 102.5, WKLB-FM.

Conor Lemanowicz, son of Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25, WFXT-TV.

Kathleen Geary, daughter of Karen Geary, Beasley Media Group.

Kyle Fries, son of Jean Fries, Beasley Media Group.

Rory Tettemer, son of Rich Tettemer, 22 News, WWLP-TV.

Samantha McFarland, daughter of Lisa Torilli, NBC Boston, WBTS-TV.

Sebastian Murphy, son of Sebastian Murphy, Sr., Hot 96.9, WBQT-FM.

Tessa Whitaker, daughter of Laurel Redington Whitaker, MVY Radio, WMVY-FM.

