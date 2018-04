Massasoit Community College will be hosting the 3rd Annual Radio and Digital Media Arts Conference April 17th from noon-5PM. The conference is open to the general public and combines panel discussions, workshops, and individual speakers. Community broadcasters, high school students, area business, and college students are all invited to this free event! Great for students of journalism, theater, film, and broadcasting.

For more information visit: www.massasoit.edu/radiocon