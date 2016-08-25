Home » News/Events » MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame Luncheon set for Oct. 13

MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame Luncheon set for Oct. 13

Posted on August 25, 2016

MBHOF for inviteThe Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of  Fame will hold their 10th Annual Induction Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on October 13th at the Boston Marriott Quincy Hotel.

The ceremony, which will begin at noon (sharp), will see twelve new Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are available at MassBroadcastersHOF.org for $75 each.

Questions can be directed to Joan Greenberg at 617-969-5678 or by email to jgreenberg14@aol.com.

2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

    • Bruce Bradley
    • Bob Copeland
    • Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn
    • Paula Lyons
    • Peter Mehegan
    • Oedipus
    • Steve Rivers
    • Gay Vernon
      Pioneer Awards
  • Charlie Ballantine
  • Stanley Forman
  • Nat Whittemore
1 Pings/Trackbacks for "MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame Luncheon set for Oct. 13"
  1. Your Morning Dump… Where it’s all about the big men | Red's Army - The Voice of Boston Celtics Fans says:
    August 26, 2016 at 7:42 am

    […] MassachusettsBroadcasters.org […]

