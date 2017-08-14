Longtime WBZ Personality Neil Chayet Dies At 78

From WBZ:

Longtime WBZ personality Neil Chayet has died at 78 years old.

Chayet was the voice behind the popular Looking at the Law segment. Heard on WBZ NewsRadio 1030, the segment featured Chayet’s signature words “This is Neil Chayet – Looking at the Law!”

After 42 years on air, Chayet retired in June. He recorded more than 10,000 episodes of Looking at the Law during his career.

Chayet announced at the time of his retirement that he would be receiving treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

WBZ Director of News & Programming Peter Casey said Chayet was a “treasured member of our WBZ family for decades.”

“He and his wife, Martha Chayet, were wonderful friends to me for many years. Neil touched so people with his work on the radio through Looking at the Law, and with his countless hours of work helping people through his advocacy for community health centers,” said Casey.

“His life was his family, friends, and helping others resolve either legal or personal problems. He would probably want all of his listeners to think of one of their favorite Looking at the Law puns and smile.”

Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made “In Memory of Neil Chayet” in support of Small Cell Cancer Research, and sent to:

MGH Development Office

Attention: Carrie Powers

125 Nashua Street, Suite 540

Boston, MA 02114

Donations can also be made online at the Mass General website.

Chayet’s podcasts of Looking at the Law are still available at lookingatthelaw.com.

