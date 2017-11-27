Longtime newsman Philip Levy passes away

Philip Levy passed away on Saturday, November 25th. From the BostonGlobe:

Born in Portland, ME, Phil was a graduate of Portland High School, then, attended Emerson College in Boston earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Phil would soon embark on a long and successful career as a newsman. He worked as a Producer and Assignment Editor at all of the major Boston television stations, retiring after 30 years at WCVB-TV.

He prided himself on mentoring budding young journalists and interns, both in the newsroom and also as a Professor at Boston University and his alma mater Emerson College. Many of these students had become decade long friends and have enjoyed successful careers on their own.

For 40+ years, he was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Culleton) Levy. Dear brother of Robert B. Levy & his wife Barbara of Natick and brother-in-law of Debbie Culleton of Marlborough. Cherished uncle of Karen Levy Arena & her husband Claudio Arena, Nancy Levy Silver & her husband Ira Silver, and great uncle of Benjamin Silver and Arielle Silver. Also survived by many cousins and friends.

Services at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick, 01760 on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:00am. Burial in the Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Shiva at his late residence on Thursday from 11am-4pm and Friday from 10am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Framingham Animal Hospital, 1415 Edgell Rd., Framingham, 01701 or Temple Israel of Natick. Levine Chapels, Brookline

(617) 277-8300

www.levinechapel.com