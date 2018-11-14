Kiss 108’s Matt Siegel named 2018 Broadcaster of the Year

Matt Siegel, longtime host of iHeart Media’s Kiss 108 “Matty in the Morning” show was named 2018 Broadcaster of the Year by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA). The award, the Association’s highest honor, was presented at Sound Bites, the MBA’s awards night on Wednesday, November 14 at Sheraton Framingham Hotel and Conference Center.

Siegel didn’t always want to be on the radio, he wanted to be an educator. While student teaching at Stony Brook University, a professor, amused by his style in class, encouraged him to get into show biz – because he was funny but a lousy teacher.

Matt’s first job came in Oneonta, New York before flying across the country to work at Tucson Arizona’s “radical underground progressive rock” KWFM. He came to Boston by chance, stumbling on an opening at legendary rock station WBCN while on vacation. He filled in for another broadcast legend, Charles Laquidara, who was on leave of absence. He was soon hired as the permanent midday host.

In the summer of 1980, Siegel was hired at Kiss 108. He moved into the morning slot in January of 1981 and the “Matty in the Morning” show was born. Siegel’s unique style of incorporating guest interviews, music, talk and a lot of laughs based on “real life stuff” with cohosts Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan has been the formula to longstanding success with fans, and in the ratings.

Siegel has several high honors to his name having been awarded two National Association of Broadcasting Marconi Awards for Major Market Personality of the Year in 2001 and 2009, respectively. Siegel was also inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Siegel resides in Newton with his wife MaryAnn and has four daughters – Chloe, Lilly, Olivia, and Alexandra. He also spends time with his main man Romo – his beloved dog. In his spare time, Siegel enjoys golfing, playing with his dog, and enjoying a beer in the afternoon. He also collects watches and radios.

Siegel is the seventh broadcaster to be presented with the Broadcaster of the Year award.