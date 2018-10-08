FCC announces informational webinar for broadcast incubator program

Released Oct. 5, 2018:

By this Public Notice, the Media Bureau announces an upcoming webinar to provide information

about the Commission’s recently implemented radio broadcast incubator program.

The Commission’s novel incubator program is designed to support new and small entrants in the

radio broadcasting industry by pairing potential new entrants or struggling small broadcasters with larger more experienced broadcasters. The free webinar will inform potential participants — both those who seek to be incubated and potential incubators –about the basic elements of the program, including the applicable eligibility standards, the application process, and the guidelines for successful completion of the program. The webinar will also discuss what steps interested parties can take to prepare for incubation.

The WebEx webinar will be held at 1:00 pm, EDT, on October 30, 2018. To register and join the online event:

1. Click here.

2. At the Register for Event page provide the required information and click on Register Now.

3. Once registered you will receive a confirmation email message containing instructions for joining the event, the password and the link for the meeting.

During the event, those watching the live video stream may email event-related questions to incubation@fcc.gov. After the event, a recording of the webinar will be available for streaming. Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. Send an email to fcc504@fcc.gov or call the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530 (voice) or 202-418-0432 (TTY). Please include a description of the accommodation you will need and tell us how to contact you. Requests for special accommodation should be made as early as possible. Last minute requests will be accepted but may be impossible to fill.

For additional information about the webinar, please contact Radhika Karmarkar at Radhika.Karmarkar@fcc.gov or (202) 418-1523, or Christopher Clark at Christopher.Clark@fcc.gov or (202) 418-2609.