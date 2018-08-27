ETRS Form 1 due today – ahead of 9/20 EAS test

The next national test of the Emergency Alert System is scheduled for September 20, 2018 at 2:20 p.m. (EDT). All broadcasters that participate in EAS are required to participate in this test. The EAS alert will be transmitted in English and Spanish and include both audio and the text of the test message, which can be used to generate an accessible video crawl.

Like previous EAS tests, all broadcasters must be registered in the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) and ETRS Form One must be completed by August 27.

ETRS Form Two must be filed immediately following the Sept. 20 EAS test, and broadcasters must fill out Form Three by November 5, 2018.