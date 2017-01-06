Entry window is open for the NAB Crystal Radio Awards and the NABEF Service to America Awards

On behalf of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the NAB Education Foundation (NABEF), the MBA wants to make sure you are aware of opportunities to receive national recognition for your local community service efforts.

The NAB Crystal Radio Awards are presented annually at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Ten exceptional radio broadcasters are honored for their year-round efforts to serve the needs of their local communities. The 2017 awards will be presented at the Radio Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25.

NABEF honors five outstanding radio and television broadcasters at the annual Celebration of Service to America Awards dinner in Washington, D.C. The 2017 gala event will be held Tuesday, June 20 at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Honorees are selected through competitive Calls for Entries. NAB Crystal Radio Awards are open only to NAB members and entries will be accepted through January 31. NABEF Service to America Awards are being accepted through March 7. All radio and television stations and broadcast ownership groups are eligible to apply for Service to America Awards.

All honorees receive:

National recognition for community service efforts before an audience including members of Congress, FCC commissioners and broadcast industry leaders.

Roundtrip airfare and hotel in Washington, D.C. to attend the Celebration of Service to America Awards.

Two complimentary tickets for the Celebration of Service to America event.

Details, entry rules and award criteria for both programs are available here.

If you have questions about the NAB Crystal Radio Awards, contact Tobi Davis at (202) 775-3511

For questions regarding the NABEF Service to America Awards, contact Anne Frenette at (202) 429-5368.

Good luck!