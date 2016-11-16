Dozens of stations honored at annual Sound Bites event



Medford, MA (November, 16 2016) – Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in fourteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcaster’s Association on Wednesday, November 16 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center. A keynote address was delivered by WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller and BMI singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop provided entertainment for the evening. 2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were 98.1 Cat Country, WCTK-FM and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively. CBS Radio’s 98.5 The Sports Hub, WBZ-FM and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, WCTK-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their PSA entitled “Help us – help Paul,” to help raise money for Paul Monti, whose house was severely damaged in a fire. WBZ-TV won the Public Service Announcement award for their part in raising funds for the Pan-Mass Challenge, with the PSA “PMC: Meet the Cyclones.”

Now in its fifth year, the Sound Bites Awards received more than 200 award entries and saw 24 different winners. See a complete list of winners below and at massbroadcasters.org/winners.

2016 Sound Bites Winners

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT

WCTK-FM

Field of Screams

FIRST

WBEC-AM/FM, WUPE-AM/FM, WSBS-AM, WNAW-AM

A TO Z LEAVES

Television

FIRST

WBZ-TV

Boston Children’s Hospital: Give A Smile

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT

WQRC-FM

St. Pius X School – Meet St. Pius

FIRST

WAQY-FM/WLZX-FM

3 County Fair

Television

FIRST

WFXT-TV

AdCare

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT

WQRC-FM

The Karen and Ralphie Show

FIRST

WXLO-FM

Jen and Frank in the Morning

Television

MERIT

WWLP-TV

Jennifer Pagliei

FIRST

WHDH-TV

Nick Emmons

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT

WCTK-FM

Daylight Savings Time – The Choice Is Clear

FIRST

WNBP-AM

Shop Local for the Holidays

Television

MERIT

WWLP-TV

WWLP-22News Now More Than Ever

FIRST

WCVB-TV

Chronicle: Connected

Sports Feature

Radio

MERIT

WQRC-FM, WOCN-FM, WKPE-FM, WFCC-FM

Cape Cod Baseball League

FIRST

WATD-FM

Over the Edge

Television

MERIT

WFXT-TV

Needham/Wellesley: More Than a Game

FIRST

WWLP-TV

UMass Drug Testing

Sports Play-by-play

Radio

MERIT

WPKZ-AM

Leominster High School Football on the K-Zone

FIRST

WBZ-FM

Bruins vs. Rangers November 27 “Black Friday”

Spot News Story

Radio

MERIT

WQRC WOCN WKPE WFCC

Pilgrim Nuclear to Close

FIRST

WBZ-AM

Baby Doe Identified

Television

MERIT

WWLP-TV

GySgt Sullivan Death

FIRST

WCVB-TV

Taunton Rampage

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT

WMVY-FM

“S.O.B.E.R. – A Story of Addiction Told by a Mother and Her Son”

FIRST

WAMQ-FM

Unsung Heroes Series: Keeping Pittsfield Moving

Television

MERIT

WWLP-TV

Snakes at The Quabbin

FIRST

WCVB-TV

Finish Line Photographer

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT

WMRC-AM

WMRC’s Annual Local Music Awards

FIRST

WEEI-FM

WEEI Facebook Video Campaign for the return of Glenn Ordway

Television

MERIT

WFXT-TV

Make way for Mama and Her Ducklings

FIRST

WBZ-TV

CBS Boston: Bandaloop

Local Special Program or Event

Radio

MERIT

WPXC-FM, WHYA-FM, WKFY-FM, WFRQ-FM

Homeless For The Holidays 2015

FIRST

WPKZ-AM

“RAY C” Tribute Show

Television

MERIT

WGGB/WSHM

5 Years Later – Springfield Tornado Anniversary Special

FIRST

WCVB-TV

Holiday Lights

On-Air Contest

Radio

MERIT

WMAS-FM

94.7 WMAS Carload of Cash

FIRST

WBQT-FM

Hot 96.9’s $96,000 Dash for Cash

Public Service Announcement

Radio

MERIT

WAZK-FM

Bring Back Memorial Day

FIRST

WCTK-FM

Help Us – Help Paul

Television

MERIT

WCVB-TV

FLW Elf and Shayna

FIRST

WBZ-TV

PMC: Meet the Cyclones

Above and Beyond Award

FIRST

WQRC-FM, WOCN-FM, WKPE-FM, WFCC-FM

Wayne White

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT

WBZ-FM

FIRST

WCTK-FM

Television

MERIT

WWLP-TV

FIRST

WCVB-TV