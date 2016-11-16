Home » Member Benefit » Dozens of stations honored at annual Sound Bites event

Dozens of stations honored at annual Sound Bites event

sound-bites-logo-2016-web
Medford, MA (November, 16 2016)Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in fourteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcaster’s Association on Wednesday, November 16 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center.  A keynote address was delivered by WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller and BMI singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop provided entertainment for the evening.  2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were 98.1 Cat Country, WCTK-FM and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively.  CBS Radio’s 98.5 The Sports Hub, WBZ-FM and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, WCTK-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their PSA entitled “Help us – help Paul,” to help raise money for Paul Monti, whose house was severely damaged in a fire.  WBZ-TV won the Public Service Announcement award for their part in raising funds for the Pan-Mass Challenge, with the PSA “PMC: Meet the Cyclones.”

Now in its fifth year, the Sound Bites Awards received more than 200 award entries and saw 24 different winners.  See a complete list of winners below and at massbroadcasters.org/winners.

2016 Sound Bites Winners

Individual Commercial
Radio
MERIT
WCTK-FM
Field of Screams

FIRST

WBEC-AM/FM, WUPE-AM/FM, WSBS-AM, WNAW-AM
A TO Z LEAVES

Television
FIRST
WBZ-TV
Boston Children’s Hospital: Give A Smile
Commercial Campaign
Radio
MERIT
WQRC-FM
St. Pius X School – Meet St. Pius

FIRST
WAQY-FM/WLZX-FM
3 County Fair

Television
FIRST
WFXT-TV
AdCare

Air Personality
Radio
MERIT
WQRC-FM
The Karen and Ralphie Show

FIRST
WXLO-FM
Jen and Frank in the Morning

Television
MERIT
WWLP-TV
Jennifer Pagliei

FIRST
WHDH-TV
Nick Emmons

Station Promotional Announcement
Radio
MERIT
WCTK-FM
Daylight Savings Time – The Choice Is Clear

FIRST
WNBP-AM
Shop Local for the Holidays

Television
MERIT
WWLP-TV
WWLP-22News Now More Than Ever

FIRST
WCVB-TV
Chronicle: Connected

Sports Feature
Radio
MERIT
WQRC-FM, WOCN-FM, WKPE-FM, WFCC-FM
Cape Cod Baseball League

FIRST
WATD-FM
Over the Edge

Television
MERIT
WFXT-TV
Needham/Wellesley: More Than a Game

FIRST
WWLP-TV
UMass Drug Testing

Sports Play-by-play
Radio
MERIT
WPKZ-AM
Leominster High School Football on the K-Zone

FIRST
WBZ-FM
Bruins vs. Rangers November 27 “Black Friday”

Spot News Story
Radio
MERIT
WQRC WOCN WKPE WFCC
Pilgrim Nuclear to Close

FIRST
WBZ-AM
Baby Doe Identified

Television
MERIT
WWLP-TV
GySgt Sullivan Death

FIRST
WCVB-TV
Taunton Rampage

Feature Story
Radio
MERIT
WMVY-FM
“S.O.B.E.R. – A Story of Addiction Told by a Mother and Her Son”

FIRST
WAMQ-FM
Unsung Heroes Series: Keeping Pittsfield Moving

Television
MERIT
WWLP-TV
Snakes at The Quabbin

FIRST
WCVB-TV
Finish Line Photographer

Best Use of Digital Media
Radio
MERIT
WMRC-AM
WMRC’s Annual Local Music Awards

FIRST
WEEI-FM
WEEI Facebook Video Campaign for the return of Glenn Ordway

Television
MERIT
WFXT-TV
Make way for Mama and Her Ducklings

FIRST
WBZ-TV
CBS Boston: Bandaloop

Local Special Program or Event
Radio
MERIT
WPXC-FM, WHYA-FM, WKFY-FM, WFRQ-FM
Homeless For The Holidays 2015

FIRST
WPKZ-AM
“RAY C” Tribute Show

Television
MERIT
WGGB/WSHM
5 Years Later – Springfield Tornado Anniversary Special

FIRST
WCVB-TV
Holiday Lights

On-Air Contest
Radio
MERIT
WMAS-FM
94.7 WMAS Carload of Cash

FIRST
WBQT-FM
Hot 96.9’s $96,000 Dash for Cash

Public Service Announcement
Radio
MERIT
WAZK-FM
Bring Back Memorial Day

FIRST
WCTK-FM
Help Us – Help Paul

Television
MERIT
WCVB-TV
FLW Elf and Shayna

FIRST
WBZ-TV
PMC: Meet the Cyclones

Above and Beyond Award
FIRST
WQRC-FM, WOCN-FM, WKPE-FM, WFCC-FM
Wayne White

Station of the Year
Radio
MERIT
WBZ-FM

FIRST
WCTK-FM

Television
MERIT
WWLP-TV

FIRST
WCVB-TV

