Carol Perry, co-founder of WATD-FM, has passed away

A message from WATD:

Dec. 26: With a very heavy heart we regret to inform the community that Carol Perry, wife of Ed Perry for 43 years and co-founder of WATD, passed away early this morning after losing her final battle with cancer just hours after peacefully spending Christmas surrounded by her family.

Since 2002, Carol has been been treated successfully multiple times by the good folks at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In lieu of gifts please consider donating to their noble cause to help find a cure for this deadly world-wide disease.

Carol also was a fond lover of art. Please also consider donating to one of her favorite places she enjoyed best, Featherstone Center for the Arts, a place of inspiration, education and creative nourishment in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard.

A memorial service will be planned in the weeks ahead and we will pass along the information.