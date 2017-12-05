Beasley Radio Talent Institute June 4 – 18, 2018

Attention college students and recent graduates pursuing a career in radio!

The National Radio Talent System will be conducting the Beasley Radio Talent Institute on the campus of Emerson College in Boston from June 4-18, 2018. The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is an intense 10-day program that brings over 30 radio professionals to teach sessions on every aspect of the radio industry…on-air, sales, interactive, sports, news, production, management, marketing, programming, and more.

After completion of the Beasley Radio Talent Institute, you are highlighted to broadcasters regionally and throughout the state of Massachusetts on our website.

Institute Details:

What: Beasley Radio Talent Institute

Beasley Radio Talent Institute Where: Campus of Emerson College in Boston

Campus of Emerson College in Boston When: Monday, June 4 – Wednesday, June 13 , 2018

Monday, June 4 – Wednesday, June 13 , 2018 Attended By: College Students, Recent Graduates, and Grad Students

College Students, Recent Graduates, and Grad Students Number of Students Accepted: A Maximum of 25

A Maximum of 25 Student Fee: $385.00 per person.

Qualifications:

A GPA of 2.5 or higher (you can ask for a waiver if lower)

A completed application form.

It is beneficial, though not mandatory, that the student be a broadcast major or minor and/or already work at the college radio station, or interned at a radio station. We have accepted students from other majors including Business, Marketing, PR, Advertising, English, Photography, Accounting, etc.

Applications must be completed by Friday, March 2, 2018. Applications can be found on the National Radio Talent System website.