60+ stations sign on to advertising deductibility letter

Posted on March 8, 2017

Twenty six broadcasters representing more than sixty radio and television stations from every Congressional district in Massachusetts sent a letter to Senators Warren and Markey and Representatives Neal, McGovern, Tsongas, Kennedy, Clark, Moulton, Capuano, Lynch and Keating last week calling for advertising expenses to be 100% deductible for businesses in any upcoming tax reform.

While the letter was hand delivered during our trip to Washington, the NAB plans to reference it in their efforts throughout the year.  Broadcasters are still encouraged to sign on by emailing Jordan Walton at jordan@massbroadcasters.org.

