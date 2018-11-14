Home » News/Events » 2018 Sound Bites Awards held by Mass. Broadcasters Association

2018 Sound Bites Awards held by Mass. Broadcasters Association

Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in nineteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association on Wednesday , November 14 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center.  SFC Ken Dowd of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and President of the New England First Amendment Coalition Karen Bordeleau addressed the room of radio and TV members.  Comedian Juston McKinney had the crowd of nearly 200 broadcasters in stitches.  2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were Cat Country 98.1 WCTK-FM and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively.  Milford’s MyFM WMRC and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, Cat Country 98.1 WCTK-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their “Volunteer First Responders” PSA.  WCVB-TV won the Public Service Announcement award for their “Stop Addiction” PSA dealing with the opioid epidemic.

The MBA highlighted the best in “localism” with #WeAreBroadcasters awards to Ocean 104.7 WOCN-FM’s “Give Where You Live” campaign that raised money for local families in need and to 22 News WWLP-TV for the 22News Blood Drive that turned their studio into a Red Cross blood donation location.

Now in its seventh year, the Sound Bites Awards received nearly 250 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters.  See a complete list of winners below.

  

Category Type Place Call Letters Headline or Title
Individual Commercial Radio Merit WAZK-FM Kitty Murtaugh’s 10oz Porterhouse
Individual Commercial Radio First WUPE-FM/WBEC-FM Backwater: Duel
Individual Commercial TV Merit WBZ-TV Dunkin Donuts: Pats Win, You Win
Individual Commercial TV First WCVB-TV Splash
Commercial Campaign Radio Merit CodComm Cape Cod Gutter Monkeys-2018
Commercial Campaign Radio First WAZK-FM Fusaro’s: Nicest People
Commercial Campaign TV Merit WCVB-TV Newton-Wellesley Hospital “Brian’s Story” and “Kim’s Story”
Commercial Campaign TV First WBZ-TV Abbott Laboratories: 2018 Boston Marathon
Station Imaging Radio Merit WAZK-FM WAZK Sweeper Montage
Station Imaging Radio First WBZ-FM Sports Hub Imaging 2018
Station Promotional Announcement Radio Merit WMAS-FM 94 Foot Christmas Tree
Station Promotional Announcement Radio First WBQT-FM HOT 96.9’s $96,000 Song Scramble
Station Promotional Announcement TV Merit WCVB-TV 5 Investigates
Station Promotional Announcement TV First WFXT-TV 25 Investigates Missing and Forgotten
Air Personality Radio Merit WSRS-FM Suzanne & Greg In The Morning
Air Personality Radio First WMAS-FM The Kellogg Krew
Air Personality TV Merit WCVB-TV Maria Stephanos
Air Personality TV First Western Mass News Jacob Wycoff
Sports Feature Radio Merit WATD-FM Cannons In The Community
Sports Feature Radio First WATD-FM Kingston Hockey Classic
Sports Feature TV Merit Western Mass News Lacrosse Team Honors Mother Battling Breast Cancer
Sports Feature TV First WBZ-TV Jayson Tatum and His Mom
Sports Play-by-Play Radio Merit WPKZ-AM/FM Leominster High School Football on The K-Zone
Sports Play-by-Play Radio First WBZ-FM Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7
Spot News Story Radio Merit WMVY-FM Island Students Walk Out For Parkland
Spot News Story Radio First WATD-FM March For Our Lives
Spot News Story TV Merit WBZ-TV Vegas Shooting
Spot News Story TV First WCVB-TV Yarmouth Officer Killed
Investigative Reporting TV Merit WNEU-TV Facing Danger – Noticiero Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
Investigative Reporting TV First WWLP Student Restraints
Feature Story Radio Merit WATD-FM Powerful Women Revealed
Feature Story Radio First WPXC-FM Homeless For The Holidays
Feature Story TV Merit WWLP-TV Alone, Addicted, and Broke
Feature Story TV First Western Mass News Exposed: Firefighters’ Risk of Cancer is Growing
Photojournalist TV Merit WBTS-TV Aaron Stader
Photojournalist TV First WBTS-TV Jim O’Halloran
Excellence in Sound Radio Merit WATD-FM Phone Hijinks
Excellence in Sound Radio First WATD-FM Ghost Stories
Recurring Segment Radio Merit WATD-FM WATD Live From The Tiny Stage
Recurring Segment Radio First WAMQ-FM WAMC Infrastructure Series
Recurring Segment TV Merit WBZ-TV WBZ: It Happens Here
Recurring Segment TV First WCVB-TV Cutting Edge
Digital Media Radio Merit WBQT-FM HOT 96.9’s $96,000 Song Scramble Social Blitz
Digital Media Radio First WAAF-FM LB’s Big Decision
Digital Media TV Merit WWLP-TV Brynn Cartelli in The Voice Finals
Digital Media TV First WBTS-TV The Recap
On-Air Contest Radio Merit WCTK-FM Guess What’s In It – To Win It!
On-Air Contest Radio First WBQT-FM HOT 96.9’s $96,000 Song Scramble
Public Service Announcement Radio Merit WMAS-FM Kid’s Safety Expo
Public Service Announcement Radio First WCTK-FM Volunteer First Responders
Public Service Announcement TV Merit WWLP-TV 22News Toys for Tots
Public Service Announcement TV First WCVB-TV WCVB Stop Addiction PSA
#WeAreBroadcasters Radio Merit WATD-FM Suicide Prevention Awareness
#WeAreBroadcasters Radio First WOCN-FM Give Where You Live
#WeAreBroadcasters TV Merit WBTS-TV Celebrating Boston Pride
#WeAreBroadcasters TV First WWLP-TV 22News Blood Drive
Above and Beyond Radio First CodComm Matt Barry
Station of the Year Radio Merit WMRC-AM
Station of the Year Radio First WCTK-FM
Station of the Year TV Merit WWLP-TV
Station of the Year TV First WCVB-TV

