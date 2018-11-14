2018 Sound Bites Awards held by Mass. Broadcasters Association

Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in nineteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association on Wednesday , November 14 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center. SFC Ken Dowd of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and President of the New England First Amendment Coalition Karen Bordeleau addressed the room of radio and TV members. Comedian Juston McKinney had the crowd of nearly 200 broadcasters in stitches. 2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were Cat Country 98.1 WCTK-FM and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively. Milford’s MyFM WMRC and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, Cat Country 98.1 WCTK-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their “Volunteer First Responders” PSA. WCVB-TV won the Public Service Announcement award for their “Stop Addiction” PSA dealing with the opioid epidemic.

The MBA highlighted the best in “localism” with #WeAreBroadcasters awards to Ocean 104.7 WOCN-FM’s “Give Where You Live” campaign that raised money for local families in need and to 22 News WWLP-TV for the 22News Blood Drive that turned their studio into a Red Cross blood donation location.

Now in its seventh year, the Sound Bites Awards received nearly 250 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters. See a complete list of winners below.